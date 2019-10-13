Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla will perform live along with other artists

KathNiel fans in the UAE will get an early Christmas treat as one of the hottest loveteams in Philippine showbiz, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, will be back in Dubai on December 1.

The duo will top bill a show dubbed KathNiel Live in Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre. They will be joined by Filipino artists Kakai Bautista and DJ Jhai Ho.

The reel and real-life couple’s team-up rose to fame when they were paired in television soap operas such as the ‘Princess and I’, ‘Got to Believe’, ‘Pangako sa ‘Yo’ and ‘La Luna Sangre’.

They also stormed the cinemas with blockbuster movies such as ‘She’s Dating the Gangster’, ‘Barcelona: A Love Untold’ and ‘The Hows of Us’.