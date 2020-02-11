The bi-annual Fashion Forward Dubai (FFWD), featuring fashion shows and exhibitions, will return for its next edition from April 2 to 4 at Dubai Design District (d3). Organisers said they will add a beauty element for the next season.
The three-day event will feature shows, talks, entertainment, shopping, pop-ups and activations from leading local and international brands.
“Fashion Forward Dubai’s April 2020 edition is evolving to include our new beauty element to complement the fashion and retail we have always had. Beauty is so inherently tied to fashion and we have a lot of talent in this region from this sector,” said Bong Guerrero, CEO and co-founder, FFWD. “We have always been a place for people to come and discover the latest and greatest designers and brand offerings and now we are extending that to include even more exciting experiences. We look forward to welcoming fashion consumers of all ages as well as industry professionals.
A full list of participating designers and brands will be revealed at a later date. Entry to the event is free and open to the public.