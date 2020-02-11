“Fashion Forward Dubai’s April 2020 edition is evolving to include our new beauty element to complement the fashion and retail we have always had. Beauty is so inherently tied to fashion and we have a lot of talent in this region from this sector,” said Bong Guerrero, CEO and co-founder, FFWD. “We have always been a place for people to come and discover the latest and greatest designers and brand offerings and now we are extending that to include even more exciting experiences. We look forward to welcoming fashion consumers of all ages as well as industry professionals.