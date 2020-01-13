Image Credit:

Grammy-nominated American rapper Fetty Wap will return to the UAE at Drai’s Dubai on January 17.

The rapper, who rose to fame in 2015 after his single ‘Trap Queen’ debuted at No 2 in the Billboard charts, went on to earn his first Grammy nomination. He has since releases two Top 10 hits, ‘6,7,8‘ and ‘My Way‘, as well as lent his vocals to collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Fifth Harmony.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, is not a stranger to the city, and has performed at various venues across Dubai.