The Abu Dhabi Festival will once again host Festival in the Park this year at the Umm Al Emarat Park across February 28 and March 1.
The two-day event will include live performances of theatre and comedy, workshops and musical acts.
The first day will feature two shows by the Ministry of Science, one in Arabic at 10am and one in English at noon. Later, between 4pm and 6pm there will be sessions hosted by a book reading club with Emirati authors, as well as Korean crafts workshops.
Visitors can also explore the crafts market for locally-produced handicrafts available for purchase. In the evening, music lovers can enjoy a drumming workshop from 5.45pm, followed by a performance by the Elite Music Institute at 7pm.
The first day will also feature a Cinema Club film screening of Amal’s Cloud at 7pm, directed by Rawia Abdullah, which will be followed by a stand-up comedy performance in Arabic by Ali Al Sayed and friends at 8pm.
On the second day, the evening will feature the ‘Mirror of Creativity’ theatrical performance by people of determination at 7pm, followed by another Cinema Club screening, this time of The Brain That Sings, directed by Amal Al Agroobi at 8pm. Ending the festival will be a stand-up comedy show by Wonho Chung, also at 8pm.
The crafts market will run all day on March 1, along with another 4pm session of the book reading club.
Ticketed events part of the Abu Dhabi Festival 2019 will see a spate of events hosted at the Emirates Palace Auditorium over the weekends. On March 7, the Korean National Ballet rendition of ‘Giselle’, which will be staged 7 at 8pm at the Emirates Palace Auditorium. The same venue will host the Korean Symphony Orchestra the following night, conducted by maestro Chi-Yong Chung.
The following weekend on March 15 will stage the opera, The Art of Sir Bryn Terfel with Sinfonia Cymru, showcasing Puccini’s music. The following evening will see the ‘Stand Up for Inclusion’ event, a special arts festival Korea with guest artist Sumi Jo.
Flamenco dancer Sara Baras will present her noteworthy performance of ‘Shadows’ on March 21, while The Paris Opera Ballet will present a two-night rendition of ‘Jewels’ by George Balanchine on March 29 and 30.
Full schedule and ticket prices on the festival website.