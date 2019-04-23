Image Credit:

Four female stand-up comedians from India are set to bring the laughs to Dubai as the resident ‘Queens of Comedy’, led by Kaneez Surka, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh and Prashasti Singh.

To be held on May 3 at the Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, comic actor, sketch artist and improviser Kaneez has been associated with ‘The Improv’ comedy show since 2009. Palta has been was voted the best stand-up comic at the Oz Fest in 2013.

Suresh has performed over 100 shows globally and her latest show, ‘Disgust Me’, a women-only stand-up comedy show is gaining popularity. Singh is making her debut in Dubai after a lauded performance in ‘Comicstaan’, an Indian stand-up comedy show.