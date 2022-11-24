Multiple Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer will bring his European tour ‘Hans Zimmer Live’ to Dubai for the first time in January 2023.
The special one-night-only concert will be held at Coca-Cola Arena on January 27, 2023, and will feature two and a half hours of new and reimagined arrangements of the popular composer’s back catalogue. The event will have Zimmer on stage, along with an orchestra, a live band and dancers.
“I’m thrilled to bring Hans Zimmer Live to Dubai for the very first time,” the acclaimed musician said in a statement. “As one of the world’s most exciting and dynamic cities that’s home to over 200 nationalities, this is a great opportunity to speak to a multicultural global audience in the universal language of music. It seems fitting to bring our show to such an extraordinary city, and treat its people to an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment!”
Fans of the composer can expect to listen to tracks from ‘The Lion King’, ‘Gladiator’, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and from the recent ‘Dune’, which was partly filmed in Abu Dhabi.
Hans Zimmer Live is being brought to the UAE by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as part of its Dubai Presents series and will be one of the closing shows of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), which runs across the city from December 2022 to January 29, 2023.
Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, commented: “Hans Zimmer is one of the all-time music greats and it’s an honour that Dubai will be the first place in the Middle East to host his renowned live show.”
Tickets will be available online starting from November 25; prices start from Dh295.