Dubai: The Organising Committee of the Dubai Marathon Friday announced that the 2023 edition of the global long-distance running event will be held at Expo City Dubai on 12 February.
Organised with the support of the Dubai Sports Council and the cooperation of various government entities, the 22nd edition of the iconic race will bring together runners from across the world.
With its unique architectural marvels and open areas, Expo City Dubai provides an exceptional new setting for the Dubai Marathon. The Organising Committee said the venue was chosen for the Marathon because it represents Dubai’s vision of serving as a bridge between cultures and its values of peaceful coexistence and tolerance.
A legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, the global celebration of culture, technology and innovation that brought together over 190 nations and more than 24 million visitors, Expo City Dubai is a human-centric city of the future that offers a unique blueprint for sustainable urban planning. The Marathon is bringing together elite athletes from around the world after a break of two years due to the global pandemic.
Expo City Dubai offers extensive facilities for the Marathon’s operations as well as spacious parking areas. The Dubai Marathon features three runs: the full 42.195 km marathon open to runners over 18; the 10 km Road Race open to runners over 15 years; and the 4 km Fun Run open to all.
Further details of the routes of the three races of the Marathon will be announced later by the Organising Committee.