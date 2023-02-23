Dubai: One of the most successful boy bands in history - The Backstreet Boys - will be performing live in the UAE in a couple of months, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena announced on their social media on Wednesday.
The band is on their DNA World Tour 2023 and will be singing live for one night only in the UAE at the Etihad Arena on May 7. Tickets will go on sale starting February 24, 12pm.
Counted as one of the best music bands/group alongside the legendary Beatles, The Backstreet Boys sold over a hundred million records over the 30 years since they first got together. Their 1999 album 'Millenium' sold more than one million copies within the first week of its release. Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson make up the iconic group.
The Tour comes on the back of the boy-band favourite's tenth studio album 'DNA'. The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' and 'As Long As You Love Me', along with the latest hits from their recent album 'DNA'.
The group will also be performing in India in May, right before the UAE concert. The band will be making a stop in Mumbai (May 4) and New Delhi (May 5).
The band also released the first episode of their new documentary series Making Of The DNA Tour, giving fans an inside look at the preparation for their highly-anticipated and massively successful world tour! Additional episodes will be available on The Backstreet Boys YouTube channel.