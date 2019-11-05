Master patissier Eric Lanlard will be holding a baking masterclass in Dubai on November 11 at City Centre Mirdif.
Fans of the celebrity chef, known for his A-list fans including Madonna, Claudia Schiffer and Elizabeth Hurley, will get to see him at work and learn how to make a festive croquembouche, one of the most famous Parisian desserts, and sample other sweet treats.
The event, to be held from 6 to 8pm at the Tavola store, is open to the public. Those looking for a more intimate experience can book a private masterclass for Dh495 per person, available on November 11 and 12. For bookings, call 050-1517405.