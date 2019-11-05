Fans will get to see the celebrity chef at work and learn how to make a croquembouche

Image Credit:

Master patissier Eric Lanlard will be holding a baking masterclass in Dubai on November 11 at City Centre Mirdif.

Fans of the celebrity chef, known for his A-list fans including Madonna, Claudia Schiffer and Elizabeth Hurley, will get to see him at work and learn how to make a festive croquembouche, one of the most famous Parisian desserts, and sample other sweet treats.