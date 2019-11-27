The English singer-songwriter will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena in 2020

Ellie Goulding Image Credit: Facebook.com/pg/elliegoulding

English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding will headline a gig at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in 2020.

The ‘Love Me Like You Do’ artist will perform in Dubai on January 10, with tickets going on sale on November 28.

The Grammy-nominated artist signed her first record deal in 2009 and since then has been selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe. Some of her biggest hits include ‘Lights’, ‘Explosions’ and ‘Anything Could Happen’.