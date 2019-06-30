The end of the world is nigh, or at least in the confines of the new Zombie Apocalypse Park that is opening up on Deira Islands.
The theme park, which is being spearheaded by Nakheel Malls and Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, will create a zombie-themed entertainment zone, featuring more than 12 activities and attractions at The Night Market at Deira Islands.
Zombie Apocalypse Park or Zap will also feature a line-up of live acts, games, battles and events, with glow-in-the-dark technology to set the mood.
Activities include paintball, escape games, VR 9D cinema, a haunted house, axe throwing, archery, a haunted corn maze, air soft battle games, laser tag, trampolines, target shooting, zombie apocalypse attack and zombie runs.
Set to open in mid-2020, the 65,000 sqft fantasy land will also have a zombie-themed cafe, party room for private events and an activities shop.
The Night Market at Deira Islands is being touted as the world’s largest night market, with more than 5,000 waterfront shops, restaurants, cafes and attractions, and more than 3,000 parking spaces. Construction is complete, with landscaping, water features and other finishing touches in progress.