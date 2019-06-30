Opening in 2020, the theme park will feature attractions, zombie runs and a haunted house

The end of the world is nigh, or at least in the confines of the new Zombie Apocalypse Park that is opening up on Deira Islands.

The theme park, which is being spearheaded by Nakheel Malls and Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, will create a zombie-themed entertainment zone, featuring more than 12 activities and attractions at The Night Market at Deira Islands.

Zombie Apocalypse Park or Zap will also feature a line-up of live acts, games, battles and events, with glow-in-the-dark technology to set the mood.

Activities include paintball, escape games, VR 9D cinema, a haunted house, axe throwing, archery, a haunted corn maze, air soft battle games, laser tag, trampolines, target shooting, zombie apocalypse attack and zombie runs.

Set to open in mid-2020, the 65,000 sqft fantasy land will also have a zombie-themed cafe, party room for private events and an activities shop.