‘Natya-Sandhya’ will feature plays based on stories by Satyajit Ray and Ismat Chughtai

Image Credit:

The Dubai-based Theatrewallas are staging a two-night ‘Natya-Sandhya’ (evening of theatre), which will feature works by the late filmmaker, screenwriter Satyajit Ray, writer Ismat Chughtai and Mohammad Aslam Parvez.

The event will be staged at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue, on September 7 and 8, with support by the Malhaar Centre for Performing Arts and The Hive.

The evening will begin with the performance of ‘Dil Se’, a one-act play based on Ray’s futuristic short story. The tale presents a scenario where machines have started replacing humans in all respects — from day to day household chores to complex relationships hitherto limited to the human realm.

The second performance ‘Chidi Ki Dukki’ or ‘The Two of Clubs’ is a theatrical adaptation of Chughtai’s stories. ‘Chidi Ki Dukki’ is a love story between a charming man and a ‘simple’ woman.

The final presentation of the evening, ‘Dastak’, is a chilling play by Parvez. It tells the story of two playwrights who have been commissioned to write a play about an incurable and contagious disease. In order to develop the narrative, they start delving into their personal lives, and what unfolds thereafter is a compelling game of cat and mouse as each fights for his survival.

Directed by Prakash Soni, the cast includes local talents including Rahul Taneja, Mandeep Walia, Sunil Jasuja, among others.