Dubai has many stories to tell — and the Desert Flower International Short Film Festival is just the platform to tell it. The short story film fest, which runs at The Junction on November 7, captures the essence of the many strands that come together to make the city.

Movies debuting are: ‘The Cowries Magic Lady’, by Yousuf Frisca, which deals with magic versus human effort; ‘Life by the Creek’, by Priyanka Geriya, traces the life of the oldest Abra driver against the backdrop of old Dubai; ‘10,000’, by Sayed Kassem, depicts the excitement and ensuing events around a currency note. And finally, ‘Frequency’ is a one-minute movie by Sayed Kassem that calls for action, to save the planet, to reverse climate change.

The Desert Flower International Short Film Festival is in its third year. It is the brainchild of Dubai-based Sucheta Phule, an award-winning writer, film maker and educationalist. She felt a need for a platform to showcase the films made by UAE residents and from that idea was born the local film festival.

Catch this year’s showcase, which starts at 7.30pm, at The Junction on November 7. Tickets are Dh75.