It’s time to sort out that summer wardrobe. Fashion and lifestyle exhibition Posh-Rack returns to Dubai on February 11 with a slew of popular designers and labels.

Leading Bollywood designer Vikram Phadnis will return, and so will Seema Khan and Babita Malkani, who will bring their latest fusion wear. Bollywood producer and TV personality Karan Johar’s Tyaani jewellery line will also showcase.

New labels coming this season include the Los Angeles-based We Are Leone, known for their silk capes and cover-ups; Tasuvure by Sonal Saraf with Western-fusion wear and a pleated collection; Pallavi Swadi and her embellished cotton shirts and tunics; Mina Siddique’s Kimmeshi Line, inspired by her love for Japanese dolls; Biori, who will launch their summer collection; and Bling By Ruchi who will unveil their destination wedding accessories line.

There will also be makeover sessions by beauty experts.