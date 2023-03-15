Dubai: Starting at 8.30am on Saturday, April 8, guests of all ages can grab their favourite egg collection bags and go on a quest across Dubai Parks and Resorts from Riverland Dubai to Factory Street in Legoland Dubai and Studio Central in Motiongate Dubai, to find special Easter eggs that hold amazing prizes within.
Children and adults can meet some of their all-time favourite characters and the playful raptors for a photo opportunity of a lifetime.
Guests can also register online for free ahead of the event and will automatically be part of a grand prize draw. Registered guests will stand the chance to win up to four Gold Annual Passes or a weekend getaway for a family of four at Legoland Hotel.
Prizes in the eggs include tickets to the parks located in Dubai Parks and Resorts to an overnight stay at Lapita hotel and Legoland Hotel, along with movie tickets, tickets to JumpX, meal vouchers and ice creams.