Dubai Opera has announced its September line-up of four shows and concerts.
The month-long programme includes five performances of the ballet ‘Romeo and Juliet, The Greatest Love Story of All Time’; the opera ‘La Traviata’; a concert from the French-Canadian singer-songwriter Margaux Sauvé with her project Ghostly Kisses; and an homage to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson – ‘Michael Lives Forever, A Tribute to Michael Jackson’.
‘Romeo and Juliet, The Greatest Love Story of All Time’ — September 9-11
Watch Shakespeare’s masterpiece, ‘Romeo & Juliet’, come to life thanks to the prestigious State Ballet of Georgia. The dancers tell the story of star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, as they pursue their love affair despite their feuding families, ending in tragedy. It’s set to the music of renowned composer, Sergi Prokofiev.
Tickets start from Dh325.
Shows are available September 9 at 8pm, September 10 at 2pm and 8pm and September 11, 2pm and 8pm.
‘La Traviata’ — September 13-14
Witness the famed opera by Giuseppe Verdi containing one of the most romantic and tragic scores of all time, telling the ill-fated love story between courtesan Violetta and romantic Alfredo Germont. La Traviata is an opera in four acts.
Tickets start from Dh325
Shows are available on September 13 and September 14 at 8pm.
‘Ghostly Kisses’ — September 17
Ghostly Kisses, the musical project of French-Canadian singer-songwriter, Margaux Sauvé, will be performing for one night only at the venue. Singing songs from her debut album “Heaven, Wait” and anthems such as “Empty Note” and “Heartbeat”, this will be Ghostly Kisses’ biggest concert to date and her only concert in the MENA region throughout autumn.
Tickets start from Dh175
Ghostly Kisses will be performing for one night only on September 17 at 8pm.
‘Michael Lives Forever, A Tribute to Michael Jackson’ — September 23-24
For the first time, Dubai Opera will be hosting the world’s largest homage to Michael Jackson. Performed by the multi-talented Rodrigo Teaser, the show includes classic songs such as “Billie Jean”, “Beat It”, “Smooth Criminal” and “Thriller”. The live interpretation of the songs are complete with costumes and choreography, curated by Lavelle Smith, the dancer and choreographer of Jackson.
Tickets start from Dh295.
Shows are available on September 23 and September 24 at 8pm.