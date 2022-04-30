Dubai’s status as a global culinary capital will be highlighted once again at the 14-day Dubai Food Festival that takes place from May 2–15.

The event will see the participation of 12,000 restaurants and cafes, and will offer people a chance to sample from cuisines flavours from all over the world.

This year, DFF will be celebrated during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, connecting families and friends through food with special events including Eid Big Breakfast from May 2–6.

Here’s everything to check out at Dubai Food Festival 2022:

Dubai Restaurant Week (May 6–15)

Forty top restaurants in the city will offer two-course lunch menus starting from Dh95 or three-course dinner menus starting from Dh150 per person. Bookings are now open and spaces are limited, so reservations must be made in advance.

Foodie Experiences (May 2–15)

This is the right time to be a foodie! Check out Foodie Experiences that offers one-of-a-kind and curated food adventures across Dubai — such as chef tables, masterclasses and experiential dining concepts. Contact restaurants directly to make reservations for all Foodie Experiences.

My Hidden Gems Competition (May 2–15)

Enter this competition to promote your favourite budget hidden gem eateries. Visit three different restaurants with a maximum budget of Dh100, make a short video and tag @dubaieats; the best content will get the chance to win cash prizes from a pool of Dh100,000.

Eid Big Breakfast Promotions (May 2–6)

DFF gives families and friends a chance to bond through during Eid Al Fitr, with 18 Eid Big Breakfast promotions across the city featuring authentic breakfast experiences from various cultures.

Made in Dubai (May 2–15)

Diners can indulge in exclusive menus, price offers, masterclasses and more from Dubai’s most-loved concepts. Go online to find out which restaurants are participating.

MENA’s 50 Best (May 2–15)

Dubai is home to 16 restaurants shortlisted in the MENA 50 Best Collection. For DFF 2022, a special line-up of experiences will be available at a selection of these famous eateries. Highlights include curated Dubai Restaurant Week menus at restaurants including LOWE, BB Social Dining, Indochine as well as an exclusive Chef Table experience at Reif Kushiyaki and a vegan menu at Il Borro Tuscan Bistro.

Comedy Bizarre (May 13–20)

DFF is collaborating with Comedy Bizarre at Bla Bla Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence as part of Dubai Comedy Festival. Diners will get dinner and a show, thanks to a curated menu and laughs from Dubai’s home-grown talent such as Comedy Jam, She-Larious Show, Notes & Roast, Beat The Gong, and Magical Laughter along with world-famous comedians.

Citywide Events (May 2–15)

The city boasts special experiences that include Time Out Market’s first birthday celebrations on May 2, 3 and 4 May as well as Ripe Market’s calendar of workshops and cooking classes from May 6 – 15. Go online for more on this.

Retail Promotions (May 2–15)

To celebrate the annual food festival, malls and attractions around Dubai will be offering dining deals, offers and family fun — this includes Share Rewards programmes at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira, a food photography workshop at City Centre Deira, dine and win promotions at The Beach, La Mer and City Walk, Festival City’s ‘spend and win’ promotion and Bluewaters’ masterclasses, among other things.