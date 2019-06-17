Image Credit:

Students of Esmod Dubai will host a fashion show, which will be open to the publicm on June 20 at City Walk.

The fashion design institute will host its 11th annual graduation fashion show, which will be hosted by some of Dubai’s fashion pioneers including Zeynab El-Helw, as well as the President of Esmod Paris.

The graduate showcase will be set up with a 50-metre runway displaying 17 different collections that emphasis this year’s fashionable touch points that include sustainability, Emirati heritage, Avant Garde, ethical fur, Cirque du Soleil, 60s futurism and bridal streetwear.