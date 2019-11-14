Image Credit:

Dubai Fashion Days, a five-day fashion festival, is set to return for its second edition next month.

The five-day fashion festival, which runs from December 8 to 12, will showcase upcoming and established designers from China, the UAE, and the wider Middle East.

The inaugural edition of Dubai Fashion Days in 2018 brought 30 of fashion institutions from China to Dubai and attracted more than 20,000 visitors. Building on its success, the second edition will seek to once again transform Dubai into a sprawling catwalk with multiple activations at key destinations, including Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and Dubai Design District (d3).

This year, fashion and design students from Dubai play an active role in organising the event. Dubai Fashion Days will also feature retail pop-ups, industry talks, exhibitions, and a gala evening.

China’s ‘Father of Fashion’ Jerry Zhang, who started China’s first modelling agency, New Silk Road, in 1992, and launched several Chinese fashion brands and models overseas, will step in as Director of Dubai Fashion Days.

The opening fashion show will feature Heaven Gaia by Xiong Ying, a pioneer of contemporary Chinese fashion creativity, and see the winner and first runner-up of the Miss Model of the World beauty pageant walk down the catwalk.