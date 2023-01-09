Dubai: The Chinese Consul-General to the UAE, Li Xuhang, revealed that Expo City Dubai will host the "Happy Chinese New Year" Grand Parade on January 14, coinciding with the approaching Chinese New Year, which falls on January 22.

During a press conference held at Expo City on Thursday, Xuhang said, "The 2023 'Happy Chinese New Year' Grand Parade will be a great opportunity for the revival of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between China and the UAE," adding that a vast majority of overseas Chinese in Dubai are looking forward to the return of grand parade, which has been interrupted for two years due to the pandemic.

"The Dubai Happy Chinese New Year Grand Parade has become the grandest event to celebrate the Chinese New Year for overseas Chinese and has been hailed by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism as the most influential brand of overseas Chinese New Year celebrations," he noted.

These grand parades, he said, have received significant attention and support from the UAE and have become a famous brand for cultural exchanges between China and the UAE. "Our grand parade has been well received by over 300,000 Chinese expatriates."

In addition to this, the Winter City at the destination was extended for an additional week and will now run until January 12.

The Grand Parade is co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai, and the Executive Committee of "Hala China".

Sumaya Al Ali, Vice President of Government Partnerships at Expo City Dubai, said, "We are honoured that Expo City Dubai has been selected to host the prestigious Grand Parade for the second year in a row. Expo City Dubai builds on the success of the World Expo, in which China played a significant part, and is based on a deep-rooted belief that by working together, we can help create a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

"Events such as these celebrate our relationship and encourage us to look to the future with hope and optimism as we seek to enhance our cultural, diplomatic and business ties."

Mohammed Saeed Al Marzouki, Acting CEO of Hala China, stated that Expo 2020 Dubai was a phenomenal six-month event, exhibiting Dubai as an international cosmopolitan at an even higher height. "Hala China, closely with participating entities, have been carefully curating the programme for the event, trying to find the perfect balance of tradition and contemporary Chinese culture in the varieties of music, dance, food, and other cultural factors – catering to all age groups."