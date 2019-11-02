Naidu died on July 19 while performing stand-up at a show in Dubai

The Racy Desi Crew are hosting a tribute show for fellow stand-up comedian Manjunath Naidu, who died in July while performing on stage in Dubai.

The show will be held on November 8 at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue and is free to attend.

Taking the lead on this show are members of Naidu’s original comedy crew, including stand-up comedian Miqdaad Dohadwala, along with founder of VDesi Laughs and seasoned comics Salman Qureshi and Rushdi Rafeek. From showcasing stand-up acts, to improvisational comedy, comics will also be seen sharing interesting anecdotes from their encounters with him.

Naidu, who was fondly known as Mango among his friends, was a stand-up comedian and improvisational artist by night and a therapist by day. He suffered from a heart attack while performing on stage on July 19. The 36-year-old Naidu was a well-known name in the UAE theatre community.