Dubai: Five-time Grammy nominee Akon, aka Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam, is all set to perform at the SLS Dubai on Friday, January 20.
The globally renowned singer, songwriter, rapper and producer is best known for his catchy beats and lyrics, along with many featured guest appearances with other musicians including Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Eminem and others. Akon was integral to the hip hop and R&B world in the early to mid-2000s.
The first solo artist to hold both the number one and two spots simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100 charts twice, the Senegalese-origin singer will perform for one-night only at Privilege, a club on the 75th floor of SLS Dubai. The club is flanked by two infinity pools and offers breathtaking views of the city.
Akon was ranked Forbes' most influential African musician in 2010 and is known for his developmental initiatives in Africa. He is also ranked among some of the richest rappers in the world. His best known songs are from the album ‘Konvicted’ and singles such as ‘Smack That’, ‘Mr Lonely’ and ‘I Wanna Love You’.
Fans of the singer can watch him perform live on Friday with tickets at the door costing Dh300 per person (including one beverage voucher). Doors open at 11pm and the performance will go on until late.