The 'New Rules' hit maker will headline a gig on Palm Jumeirah in November

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa is set to return to the UAE for a gig on the Palm Jumeirah on November 15.

The ‘New Rules’ hit maker, who performed in the UAE earlier, will headline a concert at The Pointe, with tickets going on sale from October 2.

The award-winning performer first hit the charts in 2015 with her breakthrough track ‘Be The One’, which climbed up the charts in Europe.

She followed it up with the hit tracks ‘Last Dance’ and ‘Hotter Than Hell’. Over the years, Lipa has won numerous awards, including two Grammys this year, for Best Artist and Dance Recording.

Lipa is known name on the concert scene in the UAE, having performed in Abu Dhabi in February 2018.

A second gig with the British singer was scheduled at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s first birthday last November, but was washed out following a freak storm.

At the time, Lipa had expressed her sadness about the gig being cancelled, writing on Twitter: “I really wanted to sing and dance for you. Hopefully I will be back very soon.”

The Dubai concert is scheduled to start at 4pm, with a line-up of opening acts and entertainment at The Pointe’s West Side event arena.

Tickets are priced at Dh250 and Dh350, with Dh100 redeemable at dining outlets at The Pointe.