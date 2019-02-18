DJ Erick Morillo, best known for producing Reel 2 Real’s hit track ‘I Like to Move It, will be spinning the decks at Q43’s fifth anniversary party on February 28.
The acclaimed DJ also has several other dance tracks to his, including ‘Reach’, ‘Believe’, ‘Do What You Want’ and ‘I Feel Love’.
On his debut album, he collaborated with Puff Daddy and Boy George, which he followed up with the success of his weekly ‘Sessions’ parties in New York and his Subliminal Sessions parties at Pacha Ibiza.
The Q43 party kicks off at 9pm on the night, with an evening brunch as well, from 8pm until 11pm, for Dh199.