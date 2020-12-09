Alan Walker is the latest headlining act to join the Dubai Shopping Festival line-up, and will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on January 7, 2021.
The British-born Norwegian musician and producer, often spotted in his mask and hoodie, will also mark the debut of Sunburn in the UAE. Sunburn is a global electronic music festival, best known for the yearly Sunburn Goa festival in India, which has drawn in more than 100,000 visitors.
Walker, whose performed everywhere from Coachella and Tomorrowland to Ultra Music Festival and Lollapalooza, racked up more than two billion views on YouTube for his hit ’Faded’, which also hit one billion streams on Spotify. His other hits include ‘Sing me to sleep’, ‘Alone’, ‘All Falls Down’ and ‘On My Way’, which was featured in the popular video game PUBG.
“We are very excited to bring what promises to be the largest concert of the Dubai Shopping Festival. Alan Walker is an artist all fans in UAE have been waiting eagerly as he’s never performed in the Emirates; the concert at the Coca-Cola Arena will be a definite highlight of Dubai Shopping Festival 2021,” said Sudhir Syal, CEO of BookMyShow Middle East.
Social distanced allocated seating and temperature checks on entry are some of the measures the Coca-Cola Arena will be implementing at the show.
Tickets, available online from December 9 at noon, range from Dh175 to Dh399. Tables start at Dh495 and go up to Dh995 for a lounge for six.