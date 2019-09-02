The two artistes will perform in UAE this September at Dubai World Trade Centre

Rapper Divine. Image Credit: Supplied

As Indian rap music goes mainstream, largely thanks to Bollywood, rappers Divine and Raftaar will give the genre a voice on stage in Dubai.

The two artists will perform on September 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre at the ‘It’s All About Rap’ gig, performing their popular hits, including Divine’s hit tracks from the Bollywood film, ‘Gully Boy’.

Divine (also known as Vivian Fernandes), who became a household name after director Zoya Akhtar used his life as the inspiration behind Ranveer Singh’s character in the 2019 film, is one of India’s biggest hip-hop talents. His street rap, inspired from the everyday struggle people face in Mumbai, also gave rise to the track ‘Mere Gully Mein’.

He recently launched Gully Gang Entertainment, a record label that aims to launch and manage new hip-hop talent in India.

Meanwhile, the multi-talented Raftaar, who was born as Dilin Nair, is a rapper, singer, lyricist and producer who’s has been creating waves in the Indian music scene since 2013. Expect him to belt out his biggest hits in Dubai, including ‘Tamanchey Pe Disco’ from ‘Bullett Raja’ and ‘Whistle Baja’ from ‘Heropanti’ and more.