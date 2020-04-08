The singer who was set to perform on April 18 will still take the stage in 2020

Singer Louis Tomlinson Image Credit: AFP

Singer Louis Tomlinson will still perform in Dubai this year. Organisers have revealed a new date for his postponed show.

Tomlinson, who was on tour promoting his debut album ‘Walls’ when the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to postpone several of his tour dates, was going to perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on April 18.

His headline show has now been rescheduled to October 18 at the same indoor venue.

Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets, and new tickets are available for purchase.