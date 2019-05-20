They will perform at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on June 20

Conor Drum. Image Credit:

The Big Fish Comedy Show will bring three top comedians to the Abu Dhabi Golf Club on June 20. Conor Drum, Keith Farnan and Sonja Jaye Salmon will serve the laughs at the evening event.

Drum is a regular on the UK Comedy circuit and has performed around the world, from Spain to South Africa, and even the famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. He delivers high quality material and is the definition of a skilled raconteur. Farnan has appeared on the BBC’s Michael Mcintyre Comedy Roadshow as well as starred in his own comedy documentary ‘Money, Money, Money: Keith Farnan versus the Economy’.

Salmon, who turned professional in 1998, has won numerous comedy awards.

“Playing such a great venue in the Capital city will prove to be a superb evening of entertainment with myself and the boys. I can’t tell you how excited we all are and just know that it will be laughter all the way,” she said.