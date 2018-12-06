It’s important to make horrible, terrible music. At least that’s what award-winning composer Ovidio De Ferrari would have you believe if you were a newbie on the music scene and hoping to carve a niche for yourself. “Do the most horrible music you can come up with and do it as many times as you can and do it for fun. Shout the sounds in your bathroom, in the shower, at the beach. After a while, show it to somebody who is not your friend and wait for what they will tell you. You might be surprised with what they come up with,” he writes in an email interview with Gulf News tabloid! when asked for his advice.