It’s important to make horrible, terrible music. At least that’s what award-winning composer Ovidio De Ferrari would have you believe if you were a newbie on the music scene and hoping to carve a niche for yourself. “Do the most horrible music you can come up with and do it as many times as you can and do it for fun. Shout the sounds in your bathroom, in the shower, at the beach. After a while, show it to somebody who is not your friend and wait for what they will tell you. You might be surprised with what they come up with,” he writes in an email interview with Gulf News tabloid! when asked for his advice.
The musician, who is showcasing his new album Heart to Heart at the dcc World Classical Music Series’ concert at the One and Only Royal Mirage, Royal Ballroom on December 8, says the most important thing music has taught him is that “it should be free” and touch the heart of everyone who hears it. “I learnt that music has more meaning and more power than words,” he adds.
And then he plays homage to someone whose words he greatly enjoys. When asked about who he’d like to collaborate with, De Ferrari says, “His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai]. I love his poetry and I can make great music with it that can be famous and will be sung forever by the most famous classical singers, choirs and orchestras around the world.”
For this weekend, De Ferrari is promising fun. “More than half of the music-time in my concerts are driven by the audience. Improvisations and interactions are my way of taking out this adrenalin of mine into a show full of surprises,” he says. What can the audience expect? “My public should expect fun, a lot of it!” he concludes.
Tickets to see Ovidio De Ferrari in concert at One and Only Royal Mirage, Royal Ballroom, on December 8 at 8pm, are Dh195.