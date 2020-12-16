Hussain Al Jassimi, Atif Aslam and Kiss Image Credit: Supplied

With the 26th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival kicking off on December 17, this season is extra special as the city readies to return to normalcy after a year spent largely indoors due to the pandemic.

This year’s DSF, which ends on January 30, also serves as an open call to the start of concert season and live events that have been missing lately.

With this in mind we give you a guide to all the concerts and live gigs to catch up on during DSF, with some family events to celebrate the season of giving.

Hussain Al Jassimi and Tamer Hosny

December 17 at Burj Park

Music singing sensations Hussain Al Jassmi and Tamer Hosny will headline the first evening of DSF’s two-day opening weekend celebration.

The artists, two of the biggest names in the Arabic music world, will perform on December 17 as part of an incredible double bill of live music for the start of this year’s DSF.

The sold out show, which will take place at Market Outside the Box (MOTB) at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, will be hosted by TV presenter Lojain Omran, and will include spectacular fireworks while the Burj Khalifa will be lit up with a special illumination during the evening.

Fans who didn’t buy tickets can watch the concert live on MBC 1 and Wanasah at 8.30pm Dubai time.

Anne-Marie, Clean Bandit and Yasmin Green

December 18 at Burj Park

International singing star Anne-Marie, pop band Clean Bandit and vocalist Yasmin Green are all set to perform in the emirate.

“I am so excited to come back and perform at the Dubai Shopping Festival. I always have a great time when I’ve visited in the past and I’m really looking forward to returning to Dubai,” said Anne-Marie in a statement.

The English songstress has had many hits to her name, including Clean Bandit’s ‘Rockabye’.

The concert starts at 5.30pm. Tickets are priced at Dh50.

Jingle Bell Rock

December 18 at DWTC

Get into a festive mood as international stars and musicians perform famous carols and Yuletide classics. The production will feature West End sensation The Barricade Boys from the world’s longest running musical, ‘Les Misérables’, and Kerry Ellis, best known for her leading and award-winning role in ‘Wicked’. They will be joined on stage by the Jingle Bell Christmas Orchestra made up of the best local and international musicians as well as Dubai Performing Arts Academy’s talented children’s choir. At 3pm or 8pm. Tickets start at Dh175.

Cirque de Glace

December 24 at Dubai Opera

Transport to the beginning of time during a captivating performance of ice dancing, contortionism and aerial acrobats at Dubai Opera. Cirque de Glace is an ice show that brings jaw-dropping choreography and talents such as high-speed throws, German wheel and Russian Bar light up the iconic stage. You’ll be at the edge of your seat all night. Tickets from Dh295.

Mohamed Hamaki and Mahmoud El Esseily

December 25 at Coca-Cola Arena

The stars have aligned for a performance at the Coca-Cola Arena with two Arab singing sensations. Egypt’s top music exports Mohamed Hamaki and Mahmoud El Esseily will delight on December 25, with an unforgettable evening of chart-topping numbers and audience favourites.

From Hamaki’s 20 album-rich discography, including the award-winning track ‘Ahla Haga Fiki’, to El Esseily’s ‘7elm B3eed’ and ‘Ya Nas’, expect a fun night. Tickets from Dh250.

Kiss

December 31 at Atlantis The Palm

The legendary US rock band, known for hits such as ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’ and ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’, will play what’s reportedly going be their “biggest concert ever” at Atlantis, The Palm on New Year’s Eve. The concert will be live-streamed in countries such as Japan, Mexico and the US.

The event will be streamed live online from 9pm and streaming packages start from $39.99. Attendance to the live concert is limited to guests staying at Atlantis, The Palm over New Year’s Eve.

Nassif Zeytoun

December 31 at Dubai World Trade Centre

Fans of Nassif Zeytoun can welcome 2021 while being surrounded by his music at a special concert on New Year’s Eve.

The Syrian superstar singer, nicknamed Abou Elias, will be lighting up the stage with his trademark hits. The charismatic Star Academy Arab World winner, who is known for his number-one tracks like ‘Bi Rabbek’ and ‘Mesh Aam Tezbat Maae’, might also treat audiences with his oud and piano playing prowess.

Tickets from Dh400.

Wael Kfoury and Mouhamad Khairy Live

December 31 at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City

Wael Kfoury, known as ‘The King of Romance’ in Arabic musical circles, will wow audiences at the Festival Arena by InterContinental Dubai Festival City on New Year’s Eve. This unique musical event will see him join forces with Syrian artist Mouhamad Khairy for an unforgettable night. You’ll be treated to Kfoury’s catalogue with over 25 years of hits like ‘Ana Rayeh’ and tunes from his famed album, ‘Shobbakk Elhobb’. Doors open at 8:30pm. Tickets from Dh400.

DJ Said Mrad

December 31 at Dubai Opera

Arabic electronic house pioneer Dj Said Mrad will be joining DJ Saif & Sound and Carrie Gibson’s Nuvo Soul band at the iconic Downtown Dubai venue to usher in the new year.

While you are being entertained by the live musical acts all night long, you’ll also be treated to fine dining with pass-around plates of starters, mains and sweets tempting you towards 2021. Tickets from Dh1,550.

DJ Alan Walker

January 7 at Coca-Cola Arena

The British-born Norwegian musician and producer, often spotted in his mask and hoodie, will also mark the debut of Sunburn in the UAE. Sunburn is a global electronic music festival, best known for the yearly Sunburn Goa festival in India, which has drawn in more than 100,000 visitors. Tickets range from Dh175 to Dh399. Tables start at Dh495 and go up to Dh995 for a lounge for six.

Comedian Jack Whitehall

January 13 and 14 at Dubai World Trade Centre

He’s instantly recognisable thanks to his numerous on-screen appearances and high-profile presenting gigs, and now English comedian Jack Whitehall is bringing his Stood Up world tour to the Dubai World Trade Centre on January 13 and 14.

He will be serving up wry anecdotes and animated observations. Fans of his television series, ‘Travels With My Father’, will appreciate references to his famous father Michael, while the posh Englishman’s own life provides rich fodder during this must-see show too. Tickets are sold out so look to a friend or family member for a spare.

Najwa Karam and Majid Al Mohandis live

January 15 at Dubai World Trade Centre

If an upbeat night full of Arabic hits is what you’re after, then this live concert by Arabs’ Got Talent judge Najwa Karam and acclaimed singer composer Majid Al Mohandis.

This unique double bill will see the Lebanese reality TV diva and Iraqi favourite in the spotlight for one night only. Tickets at Dh390.

Atif Aslam Live

January 15 at Dubai World Trade Centre

The New Year is bringing in good tidings in the live entertainment arena with Dubai favourite, Atif Aslam, all set to perform in the emirate in January.

The Pakistani singer will perform on January 15 at the Dubai World Trade Centre as part of Dubai Shopping Festival.

Not new to the Dubai stage, Aslam is best known for his hit numbers including ‘Woh Lamhe’, ‘Tu Jaane Na’ and ‘Tajadar-E-Haram’ and many more.