‘Comicstaan’ stars Rahul Dua and Nishant Suri will make their Dubai debut on June 28.
The stand-up comedians who featured on the Amazon Prime Video contest will perform at the Laugh-a-thon 3.0, being held aboard the QE2.
Suri won the reality competition after honing his talents in seven genres of comedy including anecdotal, topical, observational, sketch and improvisational. Dua was the runner up on the show.
The duo are set to host a 60-minute comedy show, which will conclude with a 60-minute masterclass for those interested in the art of comedy.
“This is my first show in Dubai and I’m specially looking forward to see the response of the audience given that Dubai has a very, very diverse audience. That is going to be challenging and exciting,” said Suri in a statement.
The show will take place from 8pm onwards and ticket prices start at Dh75, with the masterclass tickets set at Dh100. Tickets are available online.