He will perform on one night only at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Romesh Ranganathan. Image Credit:

British comedian Romesh Ranganathan, known for his deadpan delivery, will perform in the UAE for one night only on March 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The show will be the Bafta-nominated funny man’s first performance in the country.

Now a household name thanks to his BBC Two series ‘The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan’, the comedian’s autobiography ‘Straight Outta Crawley: The Memoirs Of A Distinctly Average Human Being’ recently became a Sunday Times Bestseller.

Last year also saw Ranganathan embark on his career in the US with the launch of his own series ‘Just Another Immigrant’ on Showtime, which received critical acclaim. During that time, he appeared twice on James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ and made his debut on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’.