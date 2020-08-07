UK comedian and TV personality Jimmy Carr has added third night to his UAE stand-up tour after selling out two other shows.
He will perform on August 12 after his August 13 and 14 gigs sold out just over 24 hours after going on sale.
The events, part of the Dubai Summer Surprises and Done Event’s DXBLaughs Comedy Series, will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
“I can’t wait to visit Dubai next month as part of Dubai Summer Surprises. This will be the first time I perform for my UAE followers and hope that everyone is ready for a laugh during these strange times,” Carr had said in a statement.
A well known face in the UK, Carr is known for his dark and unique sense of humour. He has also presented and appeared on numerous TV shows. Most recently, Carr has been the lead host of the UK comedy panel show ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’.
His stand-up comedy shows in the UAE will take place under strict health and safety guidelines owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets are now available via the Dubai Calendar App and the Dubai Laughs website. Prices start from Dh195. The event is suitable for those above 16 years.