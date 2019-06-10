The Indian musician and sitar player will perform at the Dubai Opera in June

The Emirates NBD Classics is returning for season eight with an evening featuring Indian classical musician and sitar player, Shujaat Khan.

The Dubai Opera premiere event will be held on June 22, titled the ‘Ustad Shujaat Khan Collective – A classical blend of Sufi, Ghazal & Folk Music’.

Shujaat Khan will be accompanied by Azaan Khan on acoustic guitar and vocals, Anil Chawla on keyboard, Aveleon Giles Vaz on drums, Makrand Sanon, Amit Choubey and Sarthak Pahwa on percussion and Danik Ghosh on bass.

Shujaat Khan has recorded more than 60 albums and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for his work with the band Ghazal with Iranian musician Kayhan Kalhor. He is also known for his vocal prowess, which he uses for folk songs, including on the album ‘Lajo Lajo’, as well as poetry, in ‘Hazaron Khwaishen’.

His memorable appearances include a performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Royce Hall in Los Angeles and Congress Hall in Berlin.

“Since the inception of Emirates NBD Classics in 2012, the shows have charmed packed audiences. Last seven seasons were marked by more range of performances of maestros from the Western, Arab and Indian classical genres,” said Amit Pateria, Managing Director, Repertoire Consulting & Production. “We were delighted to have included the Arab classical concerts as a vital segment in previous seasons and are looking forward to host artists representing sharply diverse musical genres in forthcoming seasons.”