Cirque du Soleil is returning to the UAE next year with its latest show ‘Bazzar’. The live entertainment spectacle will host its debut Abu Dhabi production from March 6 to 16 on Yas Island.
In signature Cirque style, ‘Bazzar’ will also feature gravity-defying circus acts by troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians. This will be the company’s 43rd production since 1984.
Bazzar has already travelled across six countries with more than 210 touring days.
Tickets for the production, which will run until March 16, will be on sale from December 19, starting at Dh195.