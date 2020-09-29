As the weather slowly but surely cools down in the UAE, Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi is calling back movie buffs for its annual Cinema in the Park event. Starting from October 1, Hollywood blockbusters will be screened at its outdoor cinema at the Children’s Garden bringing a bit of cheer to everyone.
Running until April 2021, film lovers can catch showings of popular titles such as ‘Aladdin’, ‘Enchanted’, ‘Shrek’ and ‘Frozen’, among others. To ensure the safety of movie-goers, the park will allow a maximum occupancy of four people per section and the wearing of masks will be required at all times. Viewers must also maintain social distancing throughout the movie marathon.
Umm Al Emarat Park, formerly known as Mushrif Central Park, was first opened to visitors in 1982 and is one of the oldest and largest urban parks in Abu Dhabi. Go online for the full movie schedule. Entrance fee of Dh10 to the park applies.