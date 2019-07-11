‘Studio 54’ and ‘Pavarotti’ will screen at the independent theatre

Shown from left: Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager stand outside the door of Studio 54 in New York City, December 14, 1978. Image Credit:

Indpendent movie theatre Cinema Akil is set to screen two films in July that pay tribute to music.

The first will be ‘Studio 54’, directed by Matt Tyrauer, a documentary that looks at the notorious nightclub in New York, which defined a generation of celebrities. For the first time, one of the people behind the infamous Studio 54 tells the in-depth story of how the world’s greatest nightclub was created.

The film will be screened on July 17 and 20 at various times.

The second film is the Ron Howard directed ‘Pavarotti’, which lifts the curtain on the operatic icon, Luciano Pavarotti. The Academy Award-winning Howard puts audiences front row and centre for an exploration Pavarotti’s personal and professional life, featuring some of his biggest performances, intimate interviews, and never-before-seen footage.

The film, which is also currently screening in UAE cinemas, will be showcased at Cinema Akil from July 28 until July 31, at various times.