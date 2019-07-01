The independent film platform will screen movies from Turkey through the month

Cinema Akil will highlight Turkish films throughout July as part of their ‘Frames of Mind’ programme, starting with the ‘Wild Pear Tree’ by director Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

The film follows Sinan, an aspiring writer who returns to the village he was born and pours his heart into scraping enough money together to be published, while being faced by his father’s debt.

Also screening is ‘Sibel’, which follows the 25-year-old titular character, a mute woman rejected by her fellow villagers, who goes searching for a wolf when she comes across an injured fugitive.

‘Destiny’, directed by Ali Bilgin, meanwhile revolves around life’s ‘what ifs’ as it follows one love story and all the small moments that can change fate.

‘Saf’, by filmmaker Ali Vatansever, tracks 28-year-old Kamil, who is dissatisfied with his job when he secretly takes a job as a bulldozer operator, replacing a Syrian refugee and accepting the same reduced wage under the table, much to the resentment of his Turkish coworkers.

Cem Kaya’s ‘Remake, Remix, Rip Off’ is about the struggling Turkish film scene in the 1960s and 1970s, and how screenwriters and directors had to copy scripts and remake movies from around the world, such as ‘Wizard of Oz’, ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Star Trek’.

‘Kedi’, by Ceyda Torun, is about the hundreds of cats that roam Istanbul freely, and how much they are part of the community.

‘Something Useful’, by Pelin Esmer, centres around a serendipitous meeting on a train through the rugged Turkish countryside.

‘Ivy’, directed by Tolga Karacelik, is about a disgruntled crew on a Turkish cargo ship that has been foreclosed due to its owner going bankrupt. A team of six people must remain on the ship, and resources begin to dwindle as conflicts begin to flourish.