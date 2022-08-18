Treat yourself to Korean food treats and shopping at K-Market, the new experience by Festival Plaza in Dubai, which runs until August 28.
Visitors can explore stalls offering street food such as tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes), kimchi, Korean corndogs, kimpab, bubble tea and more. Bring a taste of South Korea home and indulge in your favourite groceries from 1004 Gourmet, Food Korea and Dul Set Cafe.
The country is globally known for their skincare regime and beauty products, and this market is the place to stock up with items from K Souk and Lamise Beauty that offer authentic, quality products.
On August 20 and 21, deep dive into South Korean conventions and traditions by taking part in workshops that teach participants traditional candle making techniques and help create beautiful accessories.
Finally, K-Pop enthusiasts can watch local dance groups including Zen1th and DXBfelicity put on spectacular performances over the coming weekends.
What: K-Market
When: Until August 28.
Time: 11am – 9pm every weekend; Dances from 12-6pm (every 2 hours)
Where: Festival Plaza, Jebal Ali