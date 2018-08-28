Do you have a talented little one at home? BurJuman has called out to parents of aspiring creatives to participate in a new talent contest, with the chance to win a Dh25,000 scholarship.

BurJuman’s Rising Stars, a talent contest held between August 30 and September 21 at the mall’s main atrium, will take place from 4pm-9pm daily.

Children between 4 and 16 can register until September 8, at the mall’s customer service counters. Interested parents can fill out a form available at the desk.

Auditions will be held on August 30, 31 and September 1, and then every Thursday, Friday and Saturday the following two weeks.

Semi-finals will take place on September 20. Shortlisted contestants will have the chance to show their singing, dancing, performing arts and academic skills.

Finally, finalists will be chosen to compete in the last event on September 21. Three winners will be announced, with a grand prize going to first-place: up to Dh25,000 toward school fees.

“At BurJuman, we firmly believe in bringing our diverse community together to create a fun and positive atmosphere. BurJuman’s Rising Stars aims to do precisely that. We hope to encourage children to come up on stage and shine brightly as the stars they truly are,” said a statement from BurJuman management.