Tickets for the concert to go on sale today

Bruno Mars Image Credit: Supplied

Singer Bruno Mars is set to return to the UAE for a New Year’s Eve gig in Abu Dhabi, which will be part of a larger two-day ‘Resolution by Night’ festival.

The 11-time Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter and record producer’s du Arena concert on Yas Island will kick off the two-day fest, which includes a family friendly event on January 1.

Since he burst onto the music scene in 2010, Mars has achieved record sales exceeding 130 million copies worldwide. Since the release of his first two smash hit singles, ‘Just the Way You Are’ and ‘Grenade’, in 2010, he has earned major success with many other R&B-influenced, soulful pop hits from albums ‘Doo-Wops & Hooligans’, ‘Unorthodox Jukebox’, ‘Earth to Mars’, and his 2016 album ‘24K Magic’.

In 2018, Billboard named his ‘24K Magic World Tour’ the fourth highest — grossing of the year, tallying more than $237 million for 100 shows.

This is not Mars’ first visit to the UAE, with the artist having performed in 2013 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Meanwhile, families can enjoy the second day of the festival, to be held on New Year’s Day, which will run from 2pm to 10pm. The fun fair will feature family friendly attractions, including a 300-metre long inflatable castle with over 40 obstacles and 18-metre slide.

Festival-goers will also be able to participate in activities including local stage entertainment, shows tailored for children, roaming performers, face painting and magic shows.

Tickets for the Bruno Mars gig start from Dh350 and will go on sale at noon on September 16. There is a 20 per cent discount for du customers for 48-hours after the tickets go on sale.