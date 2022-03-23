Ring the alarm because platinum-selling British singer Anne-Marie is headed to Global Village.
The popular ‘Ciao Adios’ singer will perform on the Main Stage on March 27 at 9pm. According to a statement, Dubai will be the first stop on her new ‘Dysfunctional’ world tour that will see her take to the stage in London, New York, Los Angeles and Toronto.
This isn’t Anne-Marie’s first time in the city; she performed at the Dubai Shopping Festival alongside Clean Bandit in December 2020.
Essex-born Anne-Marie entered the music scene in 2015 and has had a stellar run with hit songs such as ‘Friends’, ‘2002’ and ‘Alarm’.
Last year, she topped the UK charts with the track ‘Don’t Play’, a collaboration with KSI and Digital Farm Animals. It spent 12 weeks in the UK Top 10 Official Singles chart and was the UK’s biggest song of 2021 by a British female artist. ‘Don’t Play’ was also nominated for Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards.
Access to the concert is free for all those who purchase Global Village entry tickets, which cost Dh15 online or on the app, or at the gate for Dh20.