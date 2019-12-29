The singers, who have worked extensively with AR Rahman, will perform here in February

Bollywood singers Jyoti and Sultana Nooran, who are collectively known as the Nooran sisters, are set to bring their rustic folk sound to the Dubai stage when they perform at the Shaikh Rashid Auditorium on February 21.

The talented sisters, who became a viral sensation after featuring on Coke Studio India with ‘Allah Hoo’ in 2012, went to on to achieve further success after music maestro AR Rahman snapped them up for his film soundtracks. The sisters crooned ‘Patakha Guddi’ in ‘Highway’ along with working on the soundtracks of ‘Dangal’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, among others.

Jyoti and Sultana are trained Sufi singers, taught by their father, singer Gulshan Mir.

Iqbal Mahal, a Canadian music promoter, discovered the sisters in 2010 and played a big role in their success.

“The sisters are performing for the very first time in Dubai and we are expecting a full house,” said organiser Irfan Izhar of Crew Events.