Popular Bollywood singers Shaan and Papon are set to perform their greatest hits on stage together at Dubai Tennis Stadium on March 5.

Shaan is a Dubai regular and one of the most recognisable voices in Indian music. He’s best known for tracks such as ‘Chand Sifarish’ from the movie ‘Fanaa’, ‘Jab Se Tere Naina’ from ‘Saawariya’ and ‘Koi Kahein Kehta Raahein’ from ‘Dil Chahta Hai’.

Shaan is also the host of reality shows ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ and ‘Star Voice of India’.

Shaan performing in Dubai. Image Credit: GN Archives

“I’ve played in Dubai before by myself and it’s always so exciting and overwhelming to perform in front of the emirate’s super-enthusiastic audience,” Shaan said in a statement. “This time I will be sharing the stage with the inimitable Papon — not just an amazing performer, but also a very dear friend. The plan is for a very interesting collaborative set that will both excite and surprise the audience.”

Papon is an acclaimed singer, composer and producer, known for songs such as ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhage’ from ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and ‘Tu Jo Mila’ from ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

“I’m really happy and looking forward to coming back to Dubai to perform again after a long break,” the singer said. “The excitement is doubled because I’ll be performing with Shaan, who’s like a brother and a dear friend. It will be interesting for the audience to watch us do our music individually and jam together. I’m genuinely excited about what promises to be a very special night.”

Papon Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

This is the first time the singers will be performing together in the city and organisers are expecting it to be an event to remember.

“Fans should prepare for a safe and spectacular event,” said Ashwin Sancheti, managing partner at Spotlight Entertainment. “It’s going to be an unforgettable show featuring two supremely talented and versatile singers performing together in Dubai for the very first time and in an open-air venue ensuring fans can fully relax and enjoy the music.”

Don’t miss it!