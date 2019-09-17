The Yas Mega Mela to also feature a pop-up food experience and celebrity chefs

Bollywood singers Kanika Kapoor and Ankit Tiwari are set to headline a three-day Indian cultural event to be held on Yas Island.

The Yas Mega Mela, which will held from October 31 to November 2 at the du Arena, will feature the two singers, along with live cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs, food tastings, performances by Bollywood celebrities, an authentic street market shopping experience, health and beauty masterclasses, cricket coaching and challenges, and a dedicated kids’ zone.

There will also be a fireworks display across the three nights.

Singer Kapoor, who is the voice behind some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, including ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘Jugni Ji’, will perform on the first day of the festival, while Tiwari, known for tracks such as ‘Sun Raha Hai’ and ‘Galliyan’, will perform on November 1.

Entertainment will also come in the form of bhangra dancers, along with live bands and DJs.

Culinary experiences will include food and drink stalls set up by fine dining restaurants, along with the experience of tasting Indian street food.

At the Chefs’ Theatre, celebrity chef and cookbook author Vicky Ratnani will cook up his signature dishes and share modern cooking techniques.

The event will also feature a pop-up market and cricket coaching sessions and masterclasses.