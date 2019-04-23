Indian musicians Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant will perform at a concert at Bollywood Parks on May 3.
Including composing music for Bollywood films such as the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Band Baaja Baraat’, a Daytime Emmy nomination for the US TV show ‘The Wonder Pets’, collaborations with Lady Gaga and Enrique Iglesias and composing music for London’s West End, the Merchant brothers have achieved a lot in their career.
The event will also witness performances by Rajasthani folk musicians, the Manganiyars.
Tickets for the concert start at Dh49 and are now on sale. Concert kicks off at 6pm.