Indian musicians Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant will perform at a concert at Bollywood Parks on May 3.

Including composing music for Bollywood films such as the Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Band Baaja Baraat’, a Daytime Emmy nomination for the US TV show ‘The Wonder Pets’, collaborations with Lady Gaga and Enrique Iglesias and composing music for London’s West End, the Merchant brothers have achieved a lot in their career.

The event will also witness performances by Rajasthani folk musicians, the Manganiyars.