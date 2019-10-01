The first staging of the Hindi-language play in the UAE will take place in October

Bollywood veteran actress Poonam Dhillon will play ‘The Perfect Wife’ in Dubai, in the first UAE performance of the theatrical comedy.

For the October 11 staging at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dhillon will be joined by television star Suraj Thapar of ‘Razia Sultan’ and ‘Sasural Genda Phool’, along with and veteran comedian Lilliput, known for his role in the 90s comedy TV series, ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’.

‘The Perfect Wife’ is a Hindi language comedy about the skirmishes between a husband and wife, who belong to two different cultures of India. In the setting, the husband comes from Bihar, while the wife is Punjabi.

The satirical play shows how a woman can be both a homemaker as well as a career woman.

Dhillon is a well-known Bollywood actress from the late 70s and 80s, with films that include ‘Noorie’ (1979), ‘Sohni Mahiwal’ (1984), ‘Teri Meherbaniyan; (1985) Samundar (1986) and ‘Naam’ (1986), which was filmed extensively in Dubai and Fujairah.