The annual event runs from November 7 to 9 in the UAE capital

The Biggest Bake Off is set to return to Taste of Abu Dhabi this year, which runs from November 7 to 9 at du Arena, Yas Island.

This year’s competition, to be held at the Big Baking Tent by ICCA, will celebrate with a‘Bring Back the 80s’ theme.

In order to participate in the competition and showcase your creation, hopefuls will submit a detailed description of the cake they would like to create, along with a picture or a sketch.

If the submission is shortlisted, participants will face celebrity judges, including Master Patissier Eric Lanlard, along with chefs Maia Tsakanova, Nasarene Dhanki, Sabeen Fareed, Vrushali Jadhav and Sally Handoko.

Lanlard will also be running baking masterclasses with local and international pastry experts, sharing tips and tricks. The third edition of Big Baking Tent Bake Off offers participants a chance to win baking and patisserie courses worth Dh25,000 at the International Centre for Culinary Arts (ICCA) Dubai.

This year’s line-up of celebrity chefs at Taste of Abu Dhabi include Jean Christophe Novelli, John Torode and Assia Othman, among others.

It was earlier announced that UB40 and Boyzlife will headline this year’s event, on November 7 and 8, respectively.

Tickets for Taste of Abu Dhabi start at Dh70 and children under 12 years enter for free. The event runs from 4pm to midnight on day one, from noon to midnight on day two and from noon until 10pm on day three.