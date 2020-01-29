Jordanian singers Aziz Maraka and Adham Al Nabulsi will perform at Sharjah’s Al Majaz Amphitheatre on January 31 as part of the venue’s #letsmajaz series of concerts.

Composer, singer and performer, Maraka, who has been turning regional music industry heads with his songwriting, will perform his unique music genre called ‘Razz’, an Arabic rock-jazz fusion. Performing for the first time at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, 26-year-old singer, musician and songwriter Nabulsi aims to give a performance with an impressive musical line-up that includes his songs on YouTube that have received hundreds of million views.