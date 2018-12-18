Indian music composer, singer and director Avadhoot Gupte will be performing in Dubai later this month.
The artist, popularly known for his work in the Marathi film and music industry, will be performing live at Shaikh Rashid Auditorium, Indian High School, Oud Metha on December 21.
The Jallosh 2018 event will see Gupte’s collaboration with JD Shreyas Jadhav, one of a handful of Marathi rappers in India today.
After started his career as a composer in the year 2002, Gupte also carved a career on television including a stint as a judge on reality singing competition shows and anchoring his own chat show, ‘Khupte Tithe Gupte’. He has also directed and produced three feature films.
The Dubai event starts at 6pm, with gates opening at 5pm. Ticket starts at Dh45 and are available online.